Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.45 and last traded at $126.66. Approximately 8,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.