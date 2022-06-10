Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.01. 53,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

