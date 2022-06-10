Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.49 and last traded at $120.49. 17,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76.
