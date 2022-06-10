Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,272 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned 2.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $635,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.23 during midday trading on Friday. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

