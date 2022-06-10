Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will report sales of $212.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.57 million. Invacare posted sales of $225.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $860.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $862.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $894.58 million, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $908.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVC. StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 275,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Invacare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1,885.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 377,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 185,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 156,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

