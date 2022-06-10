International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,997. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

