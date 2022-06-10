InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells $54,399.62 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.37 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

