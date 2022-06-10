InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.01

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 4710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.68) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($65.16) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($69.86) to GBX 5,675 ($71.12) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $4,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

