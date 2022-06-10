Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,073. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.