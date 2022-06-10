Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,797 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $27,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

