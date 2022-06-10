Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of INTC opened at $40.01 on Monday. Intel has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

