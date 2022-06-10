Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 94,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

