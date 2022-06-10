Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 72,581 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

