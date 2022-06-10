Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.25% of Integer worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.89. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

