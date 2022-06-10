Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

INTA traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,199. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

