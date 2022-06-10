inSure DeFi (SURE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $128.37 million and $1.58 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

