Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,966. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

