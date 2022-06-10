Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $225,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $357.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

