Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Sells $73,965.95 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Several research firms have commented on WNEB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

