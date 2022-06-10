Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $427,950.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,007,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

