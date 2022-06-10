Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $427,950.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,007,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
