Insider Selling: Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Sells A$149,899.50 in Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) insider Trevor Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.93 ($71.89), for a total transaction of A$149,899.50 ($107,841.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Peet’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Peet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

