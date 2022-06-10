Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,195,181.91 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $4,195,181.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,886,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

NYSE:PARR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

