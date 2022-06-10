Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Director Sells $690,000.00 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NEX opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

