Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $50,627.20 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MCK opened at $312.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.94 and a 200 day moving average of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after buying an additional 128,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

