Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 998 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LAD stock opened at $311.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average is $301.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
