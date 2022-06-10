Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 998 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LAD stock opened at $311.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average is $301.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.