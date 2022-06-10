Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a PE ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

