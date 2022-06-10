Insider Selling: DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Sells A$365,699.86 in Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Rating) insider Oleg Vornik sold 1,766,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total value of A$365,699.86 ($263,093.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
About DroneShield (Get Rating)
