Insider Selling: DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Sells A$365,699.86 in Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Rating) insider Oleg Vornik sold 1,766,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total value of A$365,699.86 ($263,093.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security worldwide. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution; DroneSim, a critical tool in the simulation, training, and testing of drone detection equipment and processes; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployable in permanent or temporary installations.

