Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Klima sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $11,521.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,185.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 119,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $156,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

