Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,937.03 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $20,937.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BXMT opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
