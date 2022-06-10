Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,937.03 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $20,937.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BXMT opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

