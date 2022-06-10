Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells $190,700.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BancFirst stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $69,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

