Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CEO Sells $575,873.22 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

