Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,318,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

