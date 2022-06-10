Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £34,700 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($43,483.71).

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.25) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 394.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.09 million and a PE ratio of -16.62. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.71) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.72).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

