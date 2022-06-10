Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £14,609.65 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.48) per share, with a total value of £14,609.65 ($18,307.83).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.29) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($12,332.08).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £39,204.48 ($49,128.42).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.30) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($24,717.54).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.80) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($24,463.16).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.67) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($60,340.73).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin purchased 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.93) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($18,689.85).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($23.37) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,743.48).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.43) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,490.10).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($23.68) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,457.89).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.56) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,391.98).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,275 ($15.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £207.57 million and a PE ratio of 39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 647.50 ($8.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,769.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.62.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.