Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 2,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

IVREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.