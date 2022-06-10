InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 0.23.
