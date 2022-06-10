Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.09. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,016,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $11,776,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,838,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

