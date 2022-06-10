Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 101357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Get Infinera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 544,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.