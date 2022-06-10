INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.7%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €27.65 ($29.73) and last traded at €27.45 ($29.52). 7,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.25 ($29.30).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INH. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on INDUS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

