Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of INVVY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Indivior has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

