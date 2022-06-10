Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $55.89

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.89, but opened at $53.55. Impinj shares last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,737 shares of company stock worth $837,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

