IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,776.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,776.25.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.75) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.68) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.69) to GBX 2,000 ($25.06) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.81) to GBX 1,860 ($23.31) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$33.10 during midday trading on Thursday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

