IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 30,800 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $35,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,931,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,417.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 2,630 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,050.80.

On Monday, May 16th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 15,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.22 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRA. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

