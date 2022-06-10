Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading 63.9% Higher

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 63.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.
Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)
