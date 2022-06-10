Illuvium Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Illuvium has a market cap of $173.12 million and $13.99 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $265.98 or 0.00886980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00326582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00434089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.