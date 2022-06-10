IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0706 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,717,320 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

