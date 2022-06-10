ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00035281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $49.83 million and approximately $320,841.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00443678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030622 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,107 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

