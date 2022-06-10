HYCON (HYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,806.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $304,358.33 and approximately $19,806.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

