Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $25.46 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.