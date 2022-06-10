Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hunting from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

